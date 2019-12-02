PARK HILLS -- Karen Clinton was born April 26, 1947, the daughter of Samuel and Henrietta (Miller) Gibbs. She passed away November 3, 2019, aged 72 years.
While being a single mother, Karen worked hard to fulfill her dream of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a nurse; graduating from Mineral Area College in 1990.
Karen went to her final rest to be with her parents; brother, Kenneth Gibbs (also being memorialized); sister, Theresa Ann Gibbs; two nephews, Daren Gibbs, and Paul David Gibbs.
Karen leaves behind her only daughter, Jaclyn Clinton; brother, David (Cynthia) Gibbs; sister, Mary Jo (Ralph) Streeter; nephew, Adam (Allison) Streeter; nieces, Mary Beth (Dassa) Gibbs, Janna Kay (Phillip) Gilliam, Jennifer (Don) Green, and Lisa Gibbs-Dobson; three grand-nephews, nine grand-nieces, two great grand-nieces, and many wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday December 8, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Food will be provided for family and friends as Karen wanted everyone to eat and be happy. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to help with funeral expenses.
