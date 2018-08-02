Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Karen M. Allina

Karen Marie (Pingel) Allina, 71, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in 1947 in McBride, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Hallie Pingel. Karen married Dr. Alfred F. Allina May 27, 1973.

Karen graduated from Georgia State University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Education. She was a private, instrument and sea plane rated pilot. She flew in the 2005 Women's Air Race Classic and was a member of the International 99's organization of women pilots. Karen was the first President of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus Board of Directors and a board member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. She sang first soprano with the Philharmonic Chorus, the Concordia Seminary Cantorum Choir, and was a member of the Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority. Karen enjoyed gardening, painting, interior design, and especially loved fishing and traveling.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dr. Alfred F. Allina; children, Emily Allina, Elizabeth (Allina) Lott, Katie Allina; son-in-law, Justin Lott; grandchildren Caroline and Annabel Lott; siblings, Beverly (Pingel) Noller, Kenneth Pingel, Chuck Pingel, Sandy (Pingel) Miesner, Lisa (Pingel) Rozier, Scott Pingel, Monica (Pingel) Ray; brother-in-law, Stanley Allina Jr.; and mother-in-law, Geraldine Allina. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Reginald D. Cleve; father-in-law, Stanley F. Allina Sr.; and brother-in-law, Edward F. Allina.

A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the Sweetwater Performance Auditorium. Following the service there will be food, fellowship and refreshment served until 5 p.m. The family would like to thank Ilene Ransom and Karen's caregivers for their amazing care and compassion." Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chorus, ALS Association, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service will be handling these arrangements.

