Karen Strait

FARMINGTON – Karen Strait, 70, of Farmington, Missouri, passed from this Earth on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and is now spending time with her youngest son in Heaven.

Karen Kay Strait was born in Fremont, Ohio, to Clifford and Mariam Fisher on April 8, 1950. Within two years she was adopted by Ruel and Henrietta Cashen and grew up in Genoa, Ohio.

She attended Findlay College (now University of Findlay) in Findlay, Ohio. She had an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science from Mineral Area College, Park Hills, and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Counseling from Central Methodist University, Park Hills.

Karen and her granddaughter McKenzie helped bring Suicide Prevention into Farmington by organizing Farmington's first and second Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Karen married Richard L. Strait, on September 6, 1970 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Genoa, Ohio. To that union was born Richard Strait, Jr. and Mathias L. Strait. Mathias died in an automobile accident in 1993, when he was a Senior in High School.