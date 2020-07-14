Karen Strait
FARMINGTON – Karen Strait, 70, of Farmington, Missouri, passed from this Earth on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and is now spending time with her youngest son in Heaven.
Karen Kay Strait was born in Fremont, Ohio, to Clifford and Mariam Fisher on April 8, 1950. Within two years she was adopted by Ruel and Henrietta Cashen and grew up in Genoa, Ohio.
She attended Findlay College (now University of Findlay) in Findlay, Ohio. She had an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science from Mineral Area College, Park Hills, and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Counseling from Central Methodist University, Park Hills.
Karen and her granddaughter McKenzie helped bring Suicide Prevention into Farmington by organizing Farmington's first and second Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Karen married Richard L. Strait, on September 6, 1970 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Genoa, Ohio. To that union was born Richard Strait, Jr. and Mathias L. Strait. Mathias died in an automobile accident in 1993, when he was a Senior in High School.
She was a faithful and loving wife to Richard and supported him while he was serving in the ministry and through his career in mental health counseling. Karen was a faithful, loving and caring mother to her sons, Rick and Mathias, and then to grandchildren: Joshua (Hillary) Strait, Shayna (Tommy) Abernathy, Holden Strait (Madison Sansoucie), McKenzie DeProw and Emily DeProw, as well as an honorary grandson, Charles Rhodes. She also remained close with her former daughter-in-law, Terri DeProw. Above all, Karen was filled with affection for her great-granddaughters, Ava Abernathy and Lina Flores, and was excited for her third great-granddaughter, Isabelle, due in November.
Karen used daily prayer to be an influence for her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and her sweet attitude influenced many in that direction.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 – 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17 at The Bridge Community Church in Leadington, Missouri at 10 a.m. Memorial Donations, if desired, may be made to The Bridge Community Church to help build a pavilion to offer outside activities for the youth group and others.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital Festus, St. Joe Manor, Parkland Hospital and Camelot Nursing Home for their great efforts in taking care of Karen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.