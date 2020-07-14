Karen Strait
FARMINGTON – Karen Strait, 70, of Farmington, Missouri, passed from this Earth on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and is now spending time with her youngest son in Heaven.

Karen Kay Strait was born in Fremont, Ohio, to Clifford and Mariam Fisher on April 8, 1950. Within two years she was adopted by Ruel and Henrietta Cashen and grew up in Genoa, Ohio.

She attended Findlay College (now University of Findlay) in Findlay, Ohio. She had an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science from Mineral Area College, Park Hills, and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Counseling from Central Methodist University, Park Hills.

Karen and her granddaughter McKenzie helped bring Suicide Prevention into Farmington by organizing Farmington's first and second Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Karen married Richard L. Strait, on September 6, 1970 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Genoa, Ohio. To that union was born Richard Strait, Jr. and Mathias L. Strait. Mathias died in an automobile accident in 1993, when he was a Senior in High School.

She was a faithful and loving wife to Richard and supported him while he was serving in the ministry and through his career in mental health counseling. Karen was a faithful, loving and caring mother to her sons, Rick and Mathias, and then to grandchildren: Joshua (Hillary) Strait, Shayna (Tommy) Abernathy, Holden Strait (Madison Sansoucie), McKenzie DeProw and Emily DeProw, as well as an honorary grandson, Charles Rhodes. She also remained close with her former daughter-in-law, Terri DeProw. Above all, Karen was filled with affection for her great-granddaughters, Ava Abernathy and Lina Flores, and was excited for her third great-granddaughter, Isabelle, due in November.

Karen used daily prayer to be an influence for her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and her sweet attitude influenced many in that direction.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5 – 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17 at The Bridge Community Church in Leadington, Missouri at 10 a.m. Memorial Donations, if desired, may be made to The Bridge Community Church to help build a pavilion to offer outside activities for the youth group and others.

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital Festus, St. Joe Manor, Parkland Hospital and Camelot Nursing Home for their great efforts in taking care of Karen.

