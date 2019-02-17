Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Karen Sue Hooks, age 69, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her residence. Karen is survived by her three sisters, Becky, Melissa, and Michele. There will be a memorial visitation held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11 AM until service time of 12 PM at The First Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

