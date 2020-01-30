{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Karen Kastel, 72, of Park Hills, formerly St. Louis, passed away peacefully at her home January 29, 2020. She was born in Galesburg, Illinois, March 1, 1947, to the late Gerald Samuel and Helen (Werner) Boughan. Karen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and K of C Ladies Auxiliary of Council #11139 at Ascension in Chesterfield.

She is survived by her husband, Rich Kastel; children, Eric Kastel, Matthew Kastel and wife Sherry, Melissa Kelly and husband Justin; grandchildren, Angelica, Dylan, Luke, Mason, and Emma Kastel, Stephen and Maggie Kelly; siblings, Phyllis Walker and husband Jack, Jayne Holmes and husband Bill, several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Chesterfield, Saturday, February 1, 2020 starting at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Kastel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments