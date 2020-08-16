× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karon Lynn Wampler

FARMINGTON – It is with great sadness that the family of Karon Lynn Wampler announce her passing on Friday August 14th at her home in Park Hills at the age of 67.

Karon will be lovingly remembered by her husband Duane of nearly 50 years, her two daughters, Tonya (Michael) Eaton, Alecia and Jonny Steur; grandchildren, Katelynn, Colton, Emily, Cheyennea, Dylan, Lexi, Mackenzie and Micah; two great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Nancy (Marvin) Lee, brother-in-law Nolan (Shirley) Wampler, several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Carolyn.

Karon was predeceased by Arville and Irah Wampler, whom she proudly called Mom and Dad; two brothers, Brian Nash, John Nash and one brother-in-law Jackie Wampler.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 18th, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the CZ Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Doug Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at a private cemetery at Karon's home in Park Hills. Masks or facial coverings will be required before entering the funeral home. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karon Wampler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.