DESLOGE – Kathryn “Kaye” Faye (Hart) Sullivan, 73, of Farmington passed away January 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born in St. Louis on Wednesday April 4, 1945, to the late Hubert Hart and Elaine (Vickery) Wainwright.

Kaye loved cooking, country music, volunteering at the AMVETS and hospitals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Sullivan; three grandchildren, Alyssa Belfield, Lynn Sullivan, and Stephanie Sullivan; two sisters, Audell Cooksey and Joyce Hart; two brothers, Frank Hart and Lowell Hart; step-father, Joseph Wainwright; as well as two nephews, John Rose, and Chris Wainwright.

Kaye is survived by her son, Bill (Kathy) Sullivan and her daughter, Amy (Ken) Belfield. Other survivors include Kaye’s grandchildren, Krista (Andrew) Martin, Ryan (Karissa) Belfield, Cody (Jessie) Sullivan, and John Newton; as well as great-grandchildren, Allison Kaidyn, Ethan, Jason, Kaylee, Seth, and Braylee; brother, Charles (Mary Jo) Wainwright; sister, JoAnn (Albert) Rose; and a step-daughter, Paula (Ron) Nelson.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Scott Edgar will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

