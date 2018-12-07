Try 1 month for 99¢

IRONTON -- Kathy Jean Norris of Bonne Terre, Missouri, formerly of the Arcadia Valley passed away December 6, 2018, at her home at the age of 73 years, 7 months, and 8 days. She was born April 28, 1945, in Silverdale, Missouri, a daughter of the late Charles and Lois Brown Ridings.

On July 15, 2006, she was united in marriage to Dennis Norris who survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Shawn Barton of Springfield, Missouri; a step-son, Shannon Norris and wife Melissa of Bonne Terre, Missouri; one sister, Shirley Neuman of Pilot Knob, Missouri; a niece, Lucretia Whited and husband Stan of Arcadia, Missouri; two great-nieces, Brittany Stinson, and Bethany Whited; two grandchildren, Avery and Kinley Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Ridings, and a sister Daronda Ridings.

She graduated from Arbyrd High School and received her BS in Education at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.

Kathy worked for many years as a teacher and librarian for the Arcadia Valley High School, and was a Flight Attendant with TWA Airlines, and helped at East Missouri Action Agency. She was a member of the Mina Sauk Club, the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills and an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan.

Visitation will 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at First United Methodist Church of Park Hills. Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, from Cole Family Chapel with Pastor Eddie Bone officiating. Interment will be held at Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society or the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

