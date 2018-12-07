IRONTON -- Kathy Jean Norris of Bonne Terre, Missouri, formerly of the Arcadia Valley passed away December 6, 2018, at her home at the age of 73 years, 7 months, and 8 days. She was born April 28, 1945, in Silverdale, Missouri, a daughter of the late Charles and Lois Brown Ridings.
On July 15, 2006, she was united in marriage to Dennis Norris who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Shawn Barton of Springfield, Missouri; a step-son, Shannon Norris and wife Melissa of Bonne Terre, Missouri; one sister, Shirley Neuman of Pilot Knob, Missouri; a niece, Lucretia Whited and husband Stan of Arcadia, Missouri; two great-nieces, Brittany Stinson, and Bethany Whited; two grandchildren, Avery and Kinley Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Ridings, and a sister Daronda Ridings.
She graduated from Arbyrd High School and received her BS in Education at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.
Kathy worked for many years as a teacher and librarian for the Arcadia Valley High School, and was a Flight Attendant with TWA Airlines, and helped at East Missouri Action Agency. She was a member of the Mina Sauk Club, the First United Methodist Church of Park Hills and an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan.
Visitation will 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at First United Methodist Church of Park Hills. Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, from Cole Family Chapel with Pastor Eddie Bone officiating. Interment will be held at Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society or the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.