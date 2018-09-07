DESLOGE -- Kay (Long) Gremminger, 81, of Desloge, passed away September 6, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born on March 5, 1937, in Desloge to the late Harold “Airdale” and Marietta (St. Gemme) Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Gremminger; brother, Donald “Duck” Long and sister, Doris Osburn.
Kay worked as a nurse’s aide for Presbyterian Manor and then later retired from Mineral Area Regional Medical Center. She continued helping people by being an organ donor. She was an avid reader, loved animals and was an advocate for the protection and proper care of animals. Kay enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Larry (Paula) Gremminger, Chris (Georgia) Gremminger, Alan (Becki) Gremminger, Judy (Steve) Hutchison; seven grandchildren, Broc (Jessi) Gremminger, Ashley (Mike) Douglas, Steven (Alex) Hutchison, Hannah Hutchison-Chibatto, Erin, Emily and Evan Gremminger; three great-grandchildren, Mia and Carson Gremminger and Isla Douglas; brother, James “Bud” (Reba) Long; many nieces nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
