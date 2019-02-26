Try 1 month for 99¢
Kaye Francis Miller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kaye Francis Miller of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after her battle with cancer.

Kaye was born an only child in the small town of Bismarck, Missouri, February 18, 1941, to Omer E. and Frances L. Francis. She grew up a few houses from her maternal grandmother, Gladys Lucy Johnson, (Robert Frank Johnson) whom Kaye credits with instilling high values and a deep love for England.

Oddly, Kaye did everything in three's. She graduated from high school in three years, then graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, followed by becoming a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines for three years. Later she had three boys in three years.

Kaye was married to her late husband B. Glenn Miller for 33 1/3 years, a captain for TWA, whom she met on an early morning flight from Kansas City to Washington D.C. They were married February 27, 1963, in Miami, Oklahoma. They lived in Prairie Village, Kansas, for 33 years where she raised her boys, Brent, Todd, and Trevor Miller.

Kaye and Glenn traveled extensively throughout Europe but she always favored the English countryside where Kaye made many friends, ultimately leading her to open her business Charlecote September 3, 1980. Kaye and her son Todd have been proprietors of the business for 39 years. The name Charlecote comes from Kaye’s maternal grandmother’s 16th Century country house near Stratford-Upon-Avon (Warwickshire, England), now in the care of the British National Trust.

Kaye received many honors throughout her life including as one of a small number of American antique dealers that are members of CINOA. Todd will continue operating the family business.

In her immediate family Kaye leaves behind her mother, Frances Lucy Francis, age 99, of Village Shalom in Overland Park, Kansas; sons, Brent Courtney Miller of San Diego, California, Todd Spencer Miller of Leawood, Kansas, and Trevor Francis Miller (Jessy) and two adored grandsons, Morgan Francis and Lincoln Johnson of Merriam, Kansas); cousins, Ann Herrero of White Plains, New York, and Colin Johnson of Lake Wales, Florida.

She also leaves behind her extended family, Carolyn and Gary Hanson of Overland Park, John Kemp, Jr. of West Point, Virginia; sister, Mary Ellen Hubbard of Arnold, Missouri; and Goddaughter, Jennifer Hanson Miget (Scott) of Lenexa, Kansas. Many other close friends and loved ones also survive.

The funeral service will 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will be in the Corinth Cemetery in Prairie Village, Kansas. A public reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, Kaye asked that gifts be made in her memory to Barnes Jewish Siteman Center Proton of Saint Louis, Missouri, St. Luke's Hospices House in Kansas City, Missouri, or a charity of your choice.

