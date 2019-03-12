FARMINGTON – Keith D. Ladymon, 52, passed away at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis on March 11, 2019. He was born March 14, 1966, to Jerry and Carol Ann (Nash) Ladymon, who survive.
Keith grew up in Manchester where he attended St. Louis County Special School District. Despite his disabilities and deafness he was always happy. He enjoyed being an active participant in the Special Olympics. Twenty years ago Keith, along with his family, moved to Farmington. He worked for many years in the Sheltered Workshops and also in the offices at Lincoln and Washington/Franklin Schools. For his work at the schools, he was honored with an award for outstanding volunteerism from the Farmington School District.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his sister, Lisa (Ed) Miller and his two nieces, Megan and Melissa.
Friends may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 14 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
