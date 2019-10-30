{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Keith Hutson, of Farmington, passed away on October 21 at the age of 66. Mass, Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

