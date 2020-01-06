PARK HILLS -- Kelly Lee Kennedy of Desloge was born November 23, 1968, in Farmington to Janice (Hardin) Kennedy and the late Danny Kennedy and departed this life on January 5, 2020, in Cape Girardeau at the age of 51 years, 1 month and 12 days.
Kelly enjoyed life and was a very special individual that loved helping others. She was a wonderful person in so many ways to all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Janice Lee Kennedy and husband, Mike; two Sisters, Theresa Pullen, and Robin (husband, Gary) ‘Giz’ Mahurin; three nieces, Shannon Pullen, Amie Pullen, and Chelsie Mahurin; three nephews, Brooke Pullen, Eric Pullen, and Garrett Mahurin; six great-nephews and seven great-nieces; special friend, Christine Fontman. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck.
