{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Kelly Louise Maness, 82, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away November 16, 2019, at Community Manor in Farmington. Kelly was born to the late Roy H. Maness and Margaret (Cain) Dobbs.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Lawson.

Kelly is survived by her daughter Ann (Kenny) Wilkinson of Farmington; sons, Martin McMullan of Park Hills, Fred McMullan of Bonne Terre, and Thomas McMullan of Farmington; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Kelly owned and operated several restaurants. She loved to cook and was known for her big personality for such a little person.

Family Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon officiated by Lennie Fincher. No gravesite service at this time an inurnment will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Maness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments