Kenneth ‘Ken' Lawrence Bryant

FARMINGTON – Kenneth “Ken” Lawrence Bryant of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born in St. Louis on April 2, 1949, to the late Kenneth Bryant Sr. and Jean (Hagan) Bryant.

Ken spent the majority of his professional career as a high school teacher for the West St. Francois County School District, instructing English and Social Studies. An avid storyteller himself, he also had a great love of literature, especially works from Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck, George Orwell, and Jim Morrison (to name a few).

After Ken retired from teaching, he could often (and sometimes only) be found at home where he enjoyed fishing, hunting snapping turtles and muskrats, and shooting guns. He was a long-time member of the 67 Gun Club.

Ken is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan (Torrence) Bryant; daughters Rebecca (Stephen Young) and Megan; grandchildren Thomas, Katherine, Andrew, Julia, Clare, and James; brothers Tom and Charles Bryant, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and former students.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 3, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

At the family's request, the funeral home will be requiring masks to be worn at all times for Mr. Bryant's services.

