BONNE TERRE -- Kenneth Byington, 86, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 13, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Byington
