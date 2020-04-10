× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – Kenneth M. Dalaviras, age 87, of Terre Du Lac, departed this life Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 2, 1933, in St. Louis to the late Thomas and Madeline (Eismann) Dalaviras. Kenneth was united in marriage May 21, 1955, to Beverly Jean (Chadwick) Dalaviras in St. Louis, Missouri. They were blessed with 49 years together before her passing on September 6, 2004. They were the proud parents of James (Christin) Dalaviras of Bonne Terre, and William (Michelle) Dalaviras of Barnhart.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence (Virginia) Dalaviras, Arthur (Paula) Dalaviras, Robert (Ruth) Dalaviras; and sister, Viola (Leon) Morris.

Left to mourn his passing are his sons and daughters-in-law; four grandchildren, Eric, Jordan, Katie, and Stephanie; great-grandson, Jacoby Becker; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, there will be a memorial mass held at a later date. In memory of Kenneth, donations may be made to Preferred Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Dalaviras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.