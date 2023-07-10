Kenneth Douglas Skaggs Jr.
BONNE TERRE – Kenneth Douglas Skaggs Jr., 56, of Bonne Terre passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home with his love ones. He was born Tuesday, December 20, 1966, in Fredericktown. He was the son of Kenneth D. Skaggs and Shirley Ann (Sander) Patrick. Doug enjoyed driving dump trucks and sealing parking lots and driveways. He was a huge fan of Elvis music but he most enjoyed being a grandpa and spending time with his family.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, as well as a sister Tammy Stark: his grandparents, Kennard and Anna (Foeste) Skaggs, and Clarence and Emma Sander.
Doug is survived by his wife, Debbie Jean (Rector) Skaggs; children, Ryan DeGonia, Kyle Skaggs (Emily), Riley Skaggs, stepchildren Megan Wadlow, and Daniel Noll II; grandchildren, Karsyn, Letty, Haedyn, Hunter, Kayden, Kamden. Siblings, Terry Ann Lorance (Donald), Keith Skaggs (Linda), Alisha Thacker (Micha), Shawn Skaggs (Tina), Peggy Sieli (Ron), and Pam Boyer. Doug was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Pastor Darryl Rhodes officiating. Burial to follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
