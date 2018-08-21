Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Ken Owen, 70, of Bonne Terre, passed away August 20, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born April 17, 1948, in Kennett, to the late Clarence Calvin and Grace (Howell) Owen. Ken began his career in the school district as a bus driver and a teacher. While teaching in the North County School District, he earned his doctorate degree from St. Louis University and served as Principal and Superintendent. He was a part of our district for 30 years. Ken was very active in the community and a member of the Bonne Terre Church of Christ. He adored his family and loved doing what he could for the district as well as community and church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dale Owen; and father in-law, Elmer Richardson.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Teresa (Richardson) Owen; son, Brad Owen and wife Samantha; granddaughter, Kenzie Ann Owen; sister, Gloria Forrest; mother in-law, Betty Branum; sister in-law, Randi (David) Markham; niece, Stephanie (Rusty) Brown; nephew, Kevin (Karen) Forrest.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Allen Baronovic officiating and assisted by Bernie Crum. Visitation will resume, Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Kennett, Missouri, followed by the interment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kennett. Memorials may be directed to the Bonne Terre Church of Christ or American Diabetes Association. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

