DE SOTO -- Kenneth Gerome Ramsey was born in Crystal City, Missouri, August 19, 1958, a son to Daisy (nee Graham) and William Howard Ramsey, Sr. He died at his Bonne Terre home December 19, 2019, at the age of 61.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Mueller) Ramsey. Ken and Patricia were married May 13, 1989, in Ellington. Also surviving are his mother who lives in Ellington; one son, Russell Love of Bonne Terre; three grandchildren, Jasmyne, Jaya, and Jacob Love; one sister, Kathy (Tom) Barnes of Ellington; three brothers, William H. (Ann) Ramsey Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Ramsey, Bunker, and Robert (Angie) Ramsey of South Carolina.

Ken retired from the city of Arnold Public Works Department. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto officiated by Rev. Bruce Valle.

