{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE – Kenneth “Ken” Hahn, 76, of O’Fallon, passed away at his home June 27, 2019. He was born June 20, 1943, in Bonne Terre, to the late Marvin and Melba (Ratley) Hahn.

He led an extraordinary life and left an everlasting legacy. Ken married Connie Wamble, the love of his life, on May 25, 1980. After graduating with his Masters degree, Ken started his first career in teaching. A job that he loved. Later he moved up into the corporate world and worked at Emerson for 40 years. He began his work with Emerson as a programmer and eventually worked his way up to Corporate Vice President of Information Technology. Ken had a reputation for being extremely knowledgeable and helpful to his colleagues and was seen by many as a mentor.

Ken was someone who was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit and would keep his family laughing with his storytelling. His family remembers him as being generous with his time and sage advice. He was a lover of golf, cars, swimming, spending time at the lake, Christmas, with a passion for exterior illumination, Andy Williams, movies, musicals, and the latest and greatest technology.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Combs; sister, Susan Waggoner and husband Russ; brother in-law, LeRoy Nichols; nephew Allen Tichacek; in-laws, Melvin and Dorothy Wamble; and sister in-law, Kim Altland.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Wamble) Hahn; children, Cary Combs and wife Kris, Kendra Fritz and husband Jake; four grandchildren, Karly (Jerett) Rion, Tyler, Lucas, and Allison Fritz; sister, Janet (Charlie) Eaves; brother, Marvin (Karen) Hahn; in-laws, Mike and Nancy Wamble, John and Dee Courtois, Tom and Lisa Altland; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Ebert officiating. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society and/or the American Heart Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Hahn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments