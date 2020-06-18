Kenneth Hambrick
FARMINGTON – Kenneth A. Hambrick, born October 29, 1937, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Howard A. Hambrick and Dorothy Mae (House) Hambrick, passed from this earth to God's appointed home on June 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Howard Hambrick on April 30, 1972; mother, Dorothy Mae (House) Hambrick on October 15, 1986; daughter, Deborah Kay Hambrick on October 10, 1963; grandparents, Rev. Fielding A. Hambrick and Minerva Jane (Roberts) Hambrick, Melvin A. House and Dora (Bockenkamp) House; sister, Dorothy Marie (Hambrick) Brand on September 16, 2011, and her husband Rev. Robert Vernon “Bob” Brand on April 19, 1996; brother, Bobby Joe Hambrick on April 6, 1987, and his wife Diana “Ducky” (Gillett) Hambrick on February 20, 2008; brothers and sisters-in-law, Georgia Marie (Kinney) Hicks and husband William “Bill” Hicks, Paul Medley, Mary Jane (Kinney) Jones and husband Pius Bernard Jones, William “Bill” Gonz, James “Jimmy” Kinney and wife Janet (White) Kinney, Leroy Kinney, John David Kinney, John Hovis.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Wanda Lee (Kinney) Hambrick, whom he married on November 7, 1959; two sons, Kenneth L. “Kenny” Hambrick and wife Joy (Gross) Hambrick, Robert “Bobby” Hambrick and wife Robynn (Eftink) Hambrick; five grandchildren, Brent L. Hambrick, Ryan Hambrick and wife Jazsmine (DeClue) Hambrick, Emily Ann Hambrick, Tyler Hambrick, Nathan Hambrick; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Hambrick and Sailor Hambrick; sisters-in-law, Lucille “Kayo” (Kinney) Medley, Billie Ann (Kinney) Gonz, Donna (Eaton) Kinney, Pamela “Pam” (Kinney) Harp and husband Larry Harp, Sonya Lea (Nicholson) Kinney Miller, Betty (Green) Kinney Thompson; nephews, Dwight Hambrick, Mark Hambrick and Rev. Ron Brand. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.