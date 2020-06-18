Kenneth Hambrick
FARMINGTON – Kenneth A. Hambrick, born October 29, 1937, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Howard A. Hambrick and Dorothy Mae (House) Hambrick, passed from this earth to God's appointed home on June 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Howard Hambrick on April 30, 1972; mother, Dorothy Mae (House) Hambrick on October 15, 1986; daughter, Deborah Kay Hambrick on October 10, 1963; grandparents, Rev. Fielding A. Hambrick and Minerva Jane (Roberts) Hambrick, Melvin A. House and Dora (Bockenkamp) House; sister, Dorothy Marie (Hambrick) Brand on September 16, 2011, and her husband Rev. Robert Vernon “Bob” Brand on April 19, 1996; brother, Bobby Joe Hambrick on April 6, 1987, and his wife Diana “Ducky” (Gillett) Hambrick on February 20, 2008; brothers and sisters-in-law, Georgia Marie (Kinney) Hicks and husband William “Bill” Hicks, Paul Medley, Mary Jane (Kinney) Jones and husband Pius Bernard Jones, William “Bill” Gonz, James “Jimmy” Kinney and wife Janet (White) Kinney, Leroy Kinney, John David Kinney, John Hovis.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Wanda Lee (Kinney) Hambrick, whom he married on November 7, 1959; two sons, Kenneth L. “Kenny” Hambrick and wife Joy (Gross) Hambrick, Robert “Bobby” Hambrick and wife Robynn (Eftink) Hambrick; five grandchildren, Brent L. Hambrick, Ryan Hambrick and wife Jazsmine (DeClue) Hambrick, Emily Ann Hambrick, Tyler Hambrick, Nathan Hambrick; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Hambrick and Sailor Hambrick; sisters-in-law, Lucille “Kayo” (Kinney) Medley, Billie Ann (Kinney) Gonz, Donna (Eaton) Kinney, Pamela “Pam” (Kinney) Harp and husband Larry Harp, Sonya Lea (Nicholson) Kinney Miller, Betty (Green) Kinney Thompson; nephews, Dwight Hambrick, Mark Hambrick and Rev. Ron Brand. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bonne Terre Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

