BONNE TERRE -- Ken Byington, age 86, of Bonne Terre passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. Ken was born to the late Juel and Margaret (nee Pinkston) Byington in St. Louis, Missouri. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. Ken owned and operated Sunrise Meats in St. Louis, Clover Farm and American Ham Company both in Bonne Terre, and Mineral Area Meat Processing in Esther, Missouri. Ken enjoyed making sausage and loved to be out on his tractor.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Dale Byington; grandson, Dustin Gaugel; and sister-in-law, Shirley Byington.
Ken is survived by his wife, Glenda (nee Pettus) Byington; children, Debbie (Dennis) Gaugel, Duane (Vicki) Byington; grandchildren, Deun (Holly) Gaugel, and Daniel (Colleen) Gaugel; seven great grandchildren, Emma, Issac, Dreyden, Isaiah, Seth, Dylan, and Joshua; brothers, Ronald Byington and Dick (Kay) Byington; sister, Judy (Robert) Clayborne; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Beth Allen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
