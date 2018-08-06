Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Boyer Logo

BONNE TERRE -- Kenny Menees, 64, of Bonne Terre passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Wayne Menees
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments