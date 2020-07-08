Kenneth Klemp
FARMINGTON – Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Klemp, 89, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020. He was born May 30, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Wallace and Myrtle (Hubbard) Klemp. Also preceding him in death was his son, Gary Klemp; granddaughter, Rose Klemp; sister, Joan Rhoads; two brothers, Loren Klemp and Randall Klemp.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen (Evans) Klemp of Fenton; four daughters, Lisa (Karl) Denton of Ozark, Missouri, Lori (Kenny) Cook of Farmington, Angela (Eric) Williams of St. Charles, Jenna Klemp (Matthew Varner) of Fenton; son, Devin (Jessica) Klemp of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Dietrich of California, Brianna (David) Saunders of St. Louis, Shannon (Cub) Ragsdale of Bonne Terre, Jared (Sarah) Denton of Colorado, Cole (Helen) Denton of Chesterfield, Travis (Melissa) Cook of Columbia, Missouri, Jordan Cook of Texas, Paige Ratliff of Pacific, Missouri; several great-grandchildren; sister, Christine (Ed) Kunz of Columbia, Missouri.

Kenny owned and operated his own propane gas company for 20 years. In his free time, he was a hunting guide, a bulldozer operator, resided on a working cattle farm, an instrument-rated airplane pilot (IFR), he re-built classic vehicles, and was a fervent collector of various items. He was a passionate gardener who enjoyed harvesting various crops, canning, cooking and giving his produce to others. As an avid pilot hobbyist, Kenny owned Cessnas, biplane Stearmens, and also built Stinsons. Additionally, he also re-constructed automobiles, such as classic cars, trucks, or utility vehicles. As a hunting guide, Kenny took numerous parties into the backwoods of Colorado and led them on successful hunts. As a passionate hunter and fisherman himself, he has traveled to Nebraska, Colorado, British Columbia, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming for moose, elk, sheep deer, turkey and pheasants.

In his retirement years, he and his family have traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Caribbean, Ireland and Scotland. Kenny and his wife have also traveled around the U.S. together via Harley Davidson, automobile, airplane and boat.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Jeff Brady officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

