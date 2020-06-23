Kenneth Pace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenneth ‘Kenny' Pace

BONNE TERRE – Kenneth Eugene Pace, age 78, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. He was born June 19, 1942, in Festus, Missouri, to the late William Jackson and Valerine Gertrude (Boyer) Pace. Kenny loved his grandkids, fishing and camping. He enjoyed game shows and devoted prayer time every day. Kenny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madelyn Pace.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Paula” (Pratt) Pace; children, John (Denita Towers) Pace, Chris (Jenny) Pace, Charles (Robyn) Pace, Deborah Pace, Peter (Beth) Pace, Mary (Albert) Cooley, and Theresa (Nathan Uhls) Pace; grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Schibbelhut, Joseph (Alley) Pace, Jacob (Joy) Pace, Lucy Pace, Alexis Pace, Madison Peck, Cameron and Chase Henry, Cali Cooley, Sofia Cooley, and Piper French; great-grandchildren, Brailyn Schibbelhut, Kinlie and Harper Pace; sister, Jackie Thebeau; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a visitation Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre with Rev. Stephen F. Bauer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Chapel Hill. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

