FARMINGTON -- Kenneth Smith, 69, passed away January 20, 2019. There will be a visitation at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 24 from 5-8 pm. Visitation will resume Friday morning at 7 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Smith
the life of: Kenneth Smith
