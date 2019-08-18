{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Kenny “Red Horse” Eaton, 78, of Farmington passed away peacefully at Southbrook Nursing Home in Farmington on August 17, 2019. He was born August 23, 2019, on a small farm in Hazel Run, Missouri, to the late Gaston and Mable (Waller) Eaton.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; Glenwood Eaton, Robert Eaton and Dick Eaton.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Susie (Campbell) Eaton; son, Greg Eaton of Naples, Florida; “daughter of the heart,” Jessica Hampton-Shipman; and several nieces and nephews.

An avid horseman, Kenny was a National Cutting Horse Judge for many years for the NCHA and raised and showed both halter, pleasure and cutting horses for most of his life. The Eminence Missouri Trail Ride was a yearly gathering for many friends where Kenny and Susie rode and camped for over 20 years. After the sale of the Eaton farm, Kenny traded in all of his horse related activities for a golf cart, golf clubs and pinochle.

A Visitation will be held at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri, Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Memorial service begins at 11:30 a.m. with full honors. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

