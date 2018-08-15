ALTENBURG – Kevin Allen, of Altenburg and formerly of Farmington, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, August 13, 2018, in his home at the age of 48. He was born September 10, 1969, in Farmington to Wanda (Copeland) Allen and the late Jimmy Dean Allen.
Kevin was a member of the 1989 Farmington High School graduating class. He worked for five years at Gilster Mary Lee before taking a position with TG Missouri in Perryville where he was employed for 21 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kevin loved to fish, hunt, camp, and go floating. Kevin’s keen sense of humor will be fondly remembered by his family. He loved family get-togethers and spending time with his loved ones.
In addition to his mother, Wanda, Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Donna (Ramsey) Allen; his children, Bali Hoover, Jessica (Ryan) Miller, Alyssa Allen and Brandie Allen; three grandchildren, Jenna Miller, Trenton Miller and Makinley Nordman; three siblings, Julie (Eric) Rising, Jesse Allen and Jeremy (Sarah) Allen; one niece, Savannah Allen and a host of dear aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, August 17 from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Southeast Hospice in Cape Girardeau or the Susan G. Komen, Missouri Foundation. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
