ALTENBURG -- Kevin Allen, 48, of Altenburg passed away August 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Kevin Allen
the life of: Kevin Allen
