{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE – Kevin Lynn Dane, born March 6, 1960, and passed away January 26, 2020, at the age of 59. Kevin was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded by his father, Clarence Dane Jr.; mother, Genevieve Eileen Dane; and brother, Clarence Dane III.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hawkins) Dane of Leadwood; daughters, Amanda Dane (Rulo) of Leadwood, and Ashley (Doug) Hill of Desloge; granddaughter, Rylynn Paisley of Desloge; brother, Alan (Linda) Dane of Nebraska; sisters, Rosalie Beucke (Brad) of Bonne Terre, and Kathleen Dane of Festus. Many nieces and nephews, and friends also survive.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, February 8, 2020, at Living Water Community Church in Desloge, Missouri, with Rev. Ron Dane officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Dane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments