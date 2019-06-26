{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Moore, 65, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. On November 5, 1977 Kevin married Lucinda Moore (Maxey) m. 11/05/1977. He was the father to seven children; grandfather to sixteen; and loved by family and many close friends. Kevin was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Mary Moore.

Celebrate
the life of: Kevin John Moore
