FARMINGTON – Kevin Lee Shafer of Farmington passed away November 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 62. He was born October 12, 1957, in Bethany, Missouri, to Bertram and Betty (Elder) Shafer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin Elder, Clyde Lirley, Pauline Elder Lirley, Wilfred Shafer and Quinnie Shafer, and his mother and father in law, Gerald and Shirley Ellis.
Kevin worked in the meat department since his high school days. He was currently working as a meat department manager at Country Mart in Bonne Terre where he was a dedicated hard worker who loved his job. He received Christ and was baptized at a young age at Immanuel Baptist Church in Bethany. He enjoyed gardening, mowing grass and collecting International Harvester tractors. Kevin was a member of the AMVETS Post 113 of Farmington. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Donna (Cross) Shafer, his daughter, Myranda Shafer of Cape Girardeau, his siblings, Charmayne (Garry) Robertson of Bethany and Tony (Debbie) Shafer of Dexter, his special canine companion, Sasha, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends.
Friends may call on Monday, November 25 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the AMVETS Post 113, 3756 Pimville Road, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.