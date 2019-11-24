{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Kevin Lee Shafer of Farmington passed away November 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 62. He was born October 12, 1957, in Bethany, Missouri, to Bertram and Betty (Elder) Shafer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin Elder, Clyde Lirley, Pauline Elder Lirley, Wilfred Shafer and Quinnie Shafer, and his mother and father in law, Gerald and Shirley Ellis.

Kevin worked in the meat department since his high school days. He was currently working as a meat department manager at Country Mart in Bonne Terre where he was a dedicated hard worker who loved his job. He received Christ and was baptized at a young age at Immanuel Baptist Church in Bethany. He enjoyed gardening, mowing grass and collecting International Harvester tractors. Kevin was a member of the AMVETS Post 113 of Farmington. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

He is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Donna (Cross) Shafer, his daughter, Myranda Shafer of Cape Girardeau, his siblings, Charmayne (Garry) Robertson of Bethany and Tony (Debbie) Shafer of Dexter, his special canine companion, Sasha, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends.

Friends may call on Monday, November 25 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the AMVETS Post 113, 3756 Pimville Road, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kevin Shafer, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Visitation begins.
Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments