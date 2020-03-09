FARMINGTON – Kevin P. Ryan of Farmington, passed away March 5, 2020, at the age of 63. He was born in Port Chester, New York, on February 17, 1957, to the late Timothy and Edna (Stone) Ryan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Shaun Michael Ryan and his sister, Kelly Ryan.
Kevin proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. Kevin moved to Missouri 25 years ago to marry the love of his life, Patricia (Ratliff) Ryan. He was a beloved husband who always loved being with his family, especially his treasured grandchildren. He was a dedicated New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing with his grandchildren, music, history and reading. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Pat (Ratliff) Ryan; his mother and father-in-law, Glenna and John Ratliff; children, Angie (Adam) Lambay of St Louis, Shawn (Carrie) Cook of Farmington, Travis P. Ryan, Tara (Eric) Pawloski and Caitlin Ryan; his grandchildren, Abigail, Mason, Julia, and Megan; his great niece, Carmen; his siblings, Patti (John) Cottom, Tim (Marty) Ryan, and Dawn (Roger) Covey all of New York state; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene (David) Womack, along with many very special nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
Private services are being held. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Memory Care Home Solutions, 4389 West Pine Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63108 or the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
