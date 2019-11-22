{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Kevin Shafer, 62, passed away November 21, 2019, at Parkland Health Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

