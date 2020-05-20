Kevin Scott Watson
DESLOGE – Kevin Watson, 50, of Bismarck passed away May 19, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born February 28, 1970, in Findlay, Ohio, to Rev. Ed and Carol (Buess) Watson. Kevin worked 27 years for UPS, and in his spare time enjoyed, farming, hunting, fishing, coaching basketball, baseball, and going to farm auctions. His true love, was the time he spent with family, friends and most of all, his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ferris and Ruth Buess; paternal grandparents, Orville and Roberta Watson; and one niece, Oakley Rose Shumate.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcie (Carlyon) Watson; children, Taylor Koenig and husband Matt, Cody Watson and wife Teagan, Preston (Cloey Walker) Watson; grandchildren, Makaylee, Maylee, and Maxton Koenig, Sawyer and Saylor Watson; parents; Rev. Ed and Carol Watson; brothers, Mark (Carmen) Watson, Todd (Julie) Watson; in-laws, Paul and Dianna Carlyon, Mick (Jackie) Carlyon, Matt (Brandy) Carlyon, and Mindy (Jason Randolph) Carlyon; several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members, also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, May 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume at 8 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Saturday, May 23, 2020 until service time at 10 a.m. Rev. Ed Watson and Rev Kendall Hughes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice or Leadwood First Church of God.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends visitors wear face masks and social distancing be implemented.
