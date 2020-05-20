× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Scott Watson

DESLOGE – Kevin Watson, 50, of Bismarck passed away May 19, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born February 28, 1970, in Findlay, Ohio, to Rev. Ed and Carol (Buess) Watson. Kevin worked 27 years for UPS, and in his spare time enjoyed, farming, hunting, fishing, coaching basketball, baseball, and going to farm auctions. His true love, was the time he spent with family, friends and most of all, his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ferris and Ruth Buess; paternal grandparents, Orville and Roberta Watson; and one niece, Oakley Rose Shumate.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcie (Carlyon) Watson; children, Taylor Koenig and husband Matt, Cody Watson and wife Teagan, Preston (Cloey Walker) Watson; grandchildren, Makaylee, Maylee, and Maxton Koenig, Sawyer and Saylor Watson; parents; Rev. Ed and Carol Watson; brothers, Mark (Carmen) Watson, Todd (Julie) Watson; in-laws, Paul and Dianna Carlyon, Mick (Jackie) Carlyon, Matt (Brandy) Carlyon, and Mindy (Jason Randolph) Carlyon; several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members, also survive.