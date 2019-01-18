Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Kilby Bryant Jr. 64, was born May 20, l954, to Betty Burnett King and the late Kilby Bryant Sr. He was also preceded by Brother, Keith Bryant and sister, Deborah Slaughter.

Kilby is survived by his daughter, Kilbrya “Sweet” Bryant; granddaughter, Kobi “Cake” Bryant; sisters, Barbara, Helen, and Lisa; sister in-law, Kathy; special friend, Pamela; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service at a later Date. Served by Coplin Funeral Home.

