BISMARCK -- Kimberlee Susan Gibbons passed away March 1, 2020, at her home in Shell Knob, Missouri. She was born November 17, 1955.

Kim is survived by her husband and soulmate, Michael W. Gibbons; son, Chris (Amanda) Gibbons; step-sons, Michael (Janice) Gibbons, and Greg (fiancée Regina) Gibbons; brother, Mike Phegley; sister, Bev Maxwell; grandchildren, Machela Gibbons VanGennip, Abigail, Chris, Logan, and Alyssa Gibbons, and great-grandson, Augustus Christopher VanGennip.

Kim joins her son, Shane; parents Bill and Betty Phegley; and a brother, Jack Phegley in Heaven. Family meant everything to Kim. She was always willing for a long chat, a hug or a laugh.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at the Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri. Family donations can be given to the funeral home staff.

