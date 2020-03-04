Kimberlee Susan Gibbons
0 entries

Kimberlee Susan Gibbons

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

BISMARCK -- Kimberlee Susan Gibbons passed away March 1, 2020, at her home in Shell Knob, Missouri. She was born November 17, 1955.

Kim is survived by her husband and soulmate, Michael W. Gibbons; son, Chris (Amanda) Gibbons; step-sons, Michael (Janice) Gibbons, and Greg (fiancée Regina) Gibbons; brother, Mike Phegley; sister, Bev Maxwell; grandchildren, Machela Gibbons VanGennip, Abigail, Chris, Logan, and Alyssa Gibbons, and great-grandson, Augustus Christopher VanGennip.

Kim joins her son, Shane; parents Bill and Betty Phegley; and a brother, Jack Phegley in Heaven. Family meant everything to Kim. She was always willing for a long chat, a hug or a laugh.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at the Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri. Family donations can be given to the funeral home staff.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberlee Gibbons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News