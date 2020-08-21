BONNE TERRE – Kimberley Jauernig, 56, passed away August 16, 2020, in St. Louis at the age of 56. She was born June 7, 1964, to George and Laverne (Dungan) Jauernig, who survive. The family will have a celebration of life with inurnment in the family cemetery at a later date. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.