Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Kirk Ryan Gallagher, 38, of Farmington passed away December 26, 2018. He was born July 31, 1980, in Farmington. Kirk was a graduate of the Farmington Senior High School Class of 1999, where he was head anchor of BKTV. He was a local entrepreneur, owning pet stores, limo service and DJ service. He enjoyed being out on the water and had a passion for music.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca (Fraser) Gallagher and grandmother, Charlotte Fraser.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Kirk is survived by his father, Pat Gallagher and wife Sandy; two children, Dominick Kendrick Gallagher and Penelope Kinzley Gallagher; mother of his children, Denise Gallagher: grandmother, Jacqueline Gallagher; brother, Brent Gallagher and wife Angie; niece, Peyton Gallagher; step-sisters, Aimee Eaton and husband Matt and Kate Coleman.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Kirk Gallagher
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments