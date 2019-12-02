{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Kristina Lee (Elliott) Blair, 28 of Potosi was born in Banning, California, March 2, 1991, to William and Kim Marie Elliott. She departed this life November 30, 2019.

Kristina will be together with her grandparents, Gary and Sharon Zuelke

She is survived by her father, William Elliott; mother, Kim ( Zuelke) Aboytes; daughters, Audrey, Aleigha, and Adrianna Blair; grandparents, Bill and Dianna Elliott; brothers, Ronald Zuelke, and Christopher Zuelke; sister, Tina Zuelke; and aunt, Shawna (Chris) Downing.

Kristina was loved by her children and family. She loved to color and valued the Art of Music.

Private Services with Coplin Funeral Home serving the family.

