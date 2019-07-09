{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Kyle Robert Wilson, 26, of Park Hills, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born October 31, 1992, to James Daniel Wilson IV and Susan (Buelow) Wilson, who survive him. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandmother, Rosalyn Buelow; paternal grandfather, James D. Wilson III and step grandfather, Richard W. Lilie.

Kyle was a free spirited individual who loved his sons, his fiance and family to the “endth” degree. “Fly high our son just as you always have. You’ll forever be missed… But never forgotten.”

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors in addition to Kyle’s parents include his fiance, Samantha Blomker and his boys, Mason and Tru Wilson; a daughter, Rylee Hedrick; his siblings, Christopher J. Wilson, Katelyn M. Wilson and Kierstyn D. Wilson; maternal grandfather, Bruce E. Buelow and paternal grandmother, Betty J. Lilie; aunts, uncles and extended family.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Jim Frago officiating. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Kyle Robert Wilson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments