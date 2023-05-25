Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kyle Weible

BONNE TERRE – Kyle Weible, 40, of Bonne Terre passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born Tuesday, October 5, 1982, in Festus to Steve Weible and Kelly Penberthy.

Kyle enjoyed the outdoors, flying drones, gardening and collecting baseball cards.

He preceded in death by his grandparents; Brenda Hosking, Dean Penberthy, Waldo and Ethel Weible; one cousin Brian Merrill.

In addition to his loving parents, he is also survived by three special aunts, Krayle Adams, Kay Looney and Kim Penberthy; several cousins, friends and family members. Kyle made an impact on many lives. He will be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bonne Terre Community Center at Bonne Terre City Park. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.