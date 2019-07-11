{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Kyle Wilson, of Park Hills, passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 26. Instate Friday, July 12 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary and video tribute at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

