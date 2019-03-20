PARK HILLS -- Lucy Johnson, 85, of Desloge passed away March 17, 2019, at her daughter’s residence. She was born February 10, 1934, in Moscow Mills, Missouri.
Lucy married the love of her life Delmar ‘Del’ Johnson July 21, 1951, Del preceded her in death in 2008. Del and Lucy were married for an adventurous 57 years. Together they built the Express Shop which opened in Dec. 1969, and later on opened D Little Deli both located in Park Hills, Farmington, and Bonne Terre. They spent their golden years traveling the United States and enjoying their great-grandkids. Lucy was an active member of Christian Life Church in Farmington, Missouri, where she faithfully served and loved our Lord, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Carrie (Sitton) Cooper.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Wonia (Benjy) Proffer of Park Hills; son, Victor (Leanna) Johnson of Desloge; special daughter, Rhonda Johnson of Higginsville, Missouri; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren,
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Burial will be at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorials may be made to: Christian Life Church.
