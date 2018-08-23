Subscribe for 17¢ / day
LaDon Cluck

Cluck

ST. CHARLES -- LaDon “Donnie” Cluck (nee Boatright), went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on August 21, 2018. She claimed Him as a 12 year old girl at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Farmington, Missouri. She was a long time resident of St. Charles, Missouri, and died at the age of 72. LaDon was born October 17 1945, in Farmington, Missouri, to James and Leoma Boatright who preceded her in death. LaDon was a housewife and a long-time member and preschool worker at First Baptist Church of St. Charles. She enjoyed serving her church and spending time and traveling with her husband of 54 years. She also enjoyed spoiling her children, grandchildren, and cats.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Horace “Bub,” Dale, and William “Bill”; one sister, Betty Lynn; and one niece, Elaine.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include her husband, Terry; daughter, Tara Lynn Mills (Frank) of. St. Charles; two sons, Eric (Tina) of Wentzville, and Mark (Brooke) of Lake St. Louis; five granddaughters, Justine, Haley, Alyssa, Megan, Savannah; and one grandson, Patrick. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Ann; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Baue Funeral & Memorial Center in St. Charles. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 25,2018,at First Baptist Church of St. Charles with Dr. David Sheppard and the Rev. Jerry Dudley presiding. Burial will be at Chestnut Ridge cemetery in Farmington, Missouri. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of St. Charles. Visit baue.com.

Celebrate
the life of: LaDon Cluck
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments