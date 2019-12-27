{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- LaDonna Nelson, 68, of Park Hills passed away December 26, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 23, 1951, in Bonne Terre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. DeGrant and Evelyn S. (Wallace) DeGrant Jenkins; her husband, Donald "Duck" Nelson September 18, 2019; and step-brother, Jim Jenkins.

LaDonna is survived by her children, David Nelson and wife Michelle, Cheryl Burtle and husband Ron, Christal Nelson Reeves and husband Jason; grandchildren, Alex Nelson and wife Stevie, Natalie Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Lydia Nelson, Addison Burtle, Ryan Burtle, Conner Hardy, Collin Hardy, Brooke Reeves, Chloe Reeves, and Mackenzie Reeves; great-grandson, Boone Nelson; sister, Sandy Williamson and husband Scott; brothers, Mark Jenkins and Carolyn, and Robert DeGrant. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

LaDonna was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Women's VFW post #5741; Daughters of the American Revolution; and American War Mother's. She taught religion classes at the church for over 40 years.

Visitation will be 4:30-9 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Mark Ebert officiating. Burial at the Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.

