BONNE TERRE - Lana Cowin, 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away September 25, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She was born January 1, 1947, in St. Louis, to the late Albert and Harley (Wells) Basden. Lana was a member of the Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Allan Ross Cowin.
Lana is survived by her children, Shelly Odgers and husband Tracy, Aaron Cowin and wife Regina, Angela Flieg and husband Kevin, Brian Cowin and wife Tonya, and Rebekah Cowin; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene (Ann) Basden, Albert (Bonnie) Basden,Jr., Debbie (Gerald) Horton. She was a dedicated mother to her five children and excellent homemaker who truly loved the Lord.
A memorial visitation, will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sonrise Baptist Church until the service time at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Jerry Cowin will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. Memorials may be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
