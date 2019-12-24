{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON - Larry Edwards, 67, of Farmington passed away December 22, 2019 in St. Louis at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Visitation at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

