PARK HILLS -- Larry F. Lee, 81 was born in Flat River July 4, 1938, to the late Noah and Myrtle (Strickland) Lee. He departed this life March 16, 2020.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia ‘Jenny’ (Clinton) Lee; son, Rusty Lee; brother, Thomas ‘Boy’ Lee; and two sisters, Viola Kennedy, and Mary ‘Betty’ Clubb.

Larry is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lee, Shawn (Lena) Lee, Eric (Linda) Lee, Amanda (Dannie) Immekus, Brandon Lee, David Lee, and Carolina Lee; sister, Judy (Harry) Stokes; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Elmer Killian officiating.

